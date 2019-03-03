13 mln tons of grain will be harvested this year - Minister of Agriculture

Almaty. September 14. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan expects about 13 mln tons of grain to be harvested this year, which is enough to cover the domestic demand, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As the Minister of Agriculture, Asylzhan Mamytbekov told in an interview to the Prime Minister's official website, taking into consideration the surplus grain of the previous year, this amount is enough to cover the domestic demand in grain and export about 10 mln tons of grain together with flour in grain equivalent.



According to him, the issues regarding expansion of the sales markets of grain and flour remains topical as long as the market capacity of countries traditionally importing Kazakhstan's grain and flour such as the countries of Central Asia, Transcaucasia, Iran, Afghanistan makes 6.5-7 mln tons. Therefore, Kazakhstan cannot realize its export potential to the full extent.



Another promising export direction for us now is China and access to the countries of South-East Asia through Chinese market. It is very important to ensure access to the markets of North Africa and Persian Gulf.



