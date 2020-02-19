15mn square meters of housing to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2020

At today’s Governmental session, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov informed the attendees about the objectives set to the Cabinet in 2020.

According to him, the Government had determined target indicators which should be achieved in 2020. The first target is to increase GDP to 4.7-5.0%, to raise the volume of fixed capital investment to 20% and SMEs share to 30% against GDP.

Apart from that the Cabinet plans to raise non-primary products export to $18.6bn, to commission 15mn square meters of housing, to create 430,000 jobs and to increase population’s income by 6%.

In order to achieve this goal, we need to boost trade, agriculture, processing industry, construction, transport, communications and mining sectors. Local and central executive authorities should focus on ensuring achievement of target indicators, preservation of the development paces gained as well as to monitor and promptly adopt remedial actions," Minister Dalenov said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.