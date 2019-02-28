20 Kazakhstan's banks have increased their equity capital over the year

The overall equity capital of banks of Kazakhstan rose 2% in September, reaching 2.9 trillion tenge by the month's end. The decrease was observed for the previous three months: in August - by 0.6%, in July - by 5.8%, in June - by 0.7%, Ranking.kz reports.





Over the year, the overall equity capital of the second-tier banks has increased by 1.3%. In 2017 this figure was 3.9%, in 2016 - 15.7%.





The banks' charter capital has seen a fall by 15.6% over the last year, up to 1.5 trillion tenges. A 12.5% increase was recorded a year ago.





The second-tier banks' own capital has increased in 24 banks out of 28 over the year.





Bank BTA is the front-runner - a 36.7% increase, up to 20.5 billion tenge. The bank's share has increased from 0.5% to 0.7%.





The next is Home Credit with an annual increase of 36.2%, up to 59.6 billion tenge. The bank's share has increased from 1.5% to 2%.





It is followed by one of the largest banks of Kazakhstan - HCSBK - with a 31% rise, up to 184.4 billion tenge. The share of the bank has increased from 4.9% to 6.3%.









