38.5 million tons of oil and condensate produced in January-May 2020

At the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev reported on the current state of the fuel and energy complex in January-May 2020.

According to Nogayev, in January-May of this year the volume of oil and condensate production amounted to 38.5 million tons, which is 100% of the plan or 105% of the corresponding period of 2019.

12.4 million tons of oil was produced at Tengiz, which is 99% compared to the corresponding period of 2019, at Kashagan — 7.1 million tons (165%), at Karachaganak — 5.2 million tons (104%).

Oil exports amounted to 31.4 million tons. A significant increase in oil exports compared to last year is associated with a decrease in supplies to the domestic market by 500 thousand tons.

A total of 6.2 million tons of oil was refined. According to Nogayev, the reason for the lag in oil refining volumes from the same period last year was a decrease in imports of oil products by neighboring states due to coronavirus infection. Due to the quarantine measures taken, consumption in the domestic market of the country decreased, therefore, the volume of oil refining and production of oil products decreased.

The production of gasoline amounted to 1,714.6 thousand tons or 108% compared to the corresponding period of 2019, diesel fuel — 1,758.2 thousand tons or 92% to the corresponding period of 2019, aviation fuel — 163.2 thousand tons or 61% to the corresponding period of 2019.

In general, the situation in the oil market is stable. There is no deficit in the fuel and lubricants market.

According to the results of January-May 2020, 205 thousand tons of gasoline were exported to Europe and Central Asia.

In order to ensure sustainable supply of bitumen to the domestic market, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development approved a schedule for the production of bitumen in the amount of 984 thousand tons by 2020, including 524 thousand tons are the need for republican and 459 thousand tons of local networks," informed Nogayev.

According to the results of January-May 2020, bitumen production amounted to 294 thousand tons or 123% compared to the corresponding period last year.

To date, of the planned 320 thousand tons, 277.4 thousand tons or 87% of bitumen has been sent to customers.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, approved a schedule for assigning regions to refineries for the supply of diesel fuel for field work in 2020, under which 386.5 thousand tons of diesel fuel were allocated to agricultural producers at a cheap price of 165 tenge per liter.

Today, of the planned 386 thousand tons, 283 thousand tons or 73.3% are shipped to agricultural producers. In addition, 63.3 thousand tons of diesel fuel was additionally allocated.

The volume of gas production in January-May 2020 amounted to 24.82 billion m3. This amounts to 101% of the plan for January-May 2020, or 107% to the corresponding period of 2019.

The volume of commercial gas production amounted to 14.04 billion m3, the export of commercial gas — 6.9 billion m3. The volume of production of liquefied petroleum gas amounted to 1.3 million tons.

The autumn-winter heating period was normal and without major emergencies. Electricity production amounted to 45.6 billion kWh. It should be noted that electricity production is directly related to the volume of energy consumption.

Uranium production amounted to 8701.3 tons, which is 96.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The volume of production of petrochemical products amounted to 197 thousand tons, which is 77.5% more than the corresponding period in 2019.

Since June 2018, the production of polypropylene with a capacity of 500 thousand tons per year and a cost of $2.6 billion has been underway in the Atyrau region. The overall progress of the project in January-May 2020 amounted to 66.58%. Deviation from the plan is associated with the pandemic of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, which led to a disruption in the rhythm of equipment delivery and a disruption to the established system of work to attract foreign labor.

The achievement of key indicators is constantly monitored by the Ministry of Energy," Nogayev said in conclusion.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.