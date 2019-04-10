5 Kazakhstan citizens ranked in Forbes' List of billionaires

Almaty. March 6. Kazakhstan Today - Five citizens of Kazakhstan are among the Forbes' List of billionaires, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Forbes's 2013 list of the world's richest people includes 1426 billionaires with total capital of $ 5.4 trillion, in comparison with the last year's $ 4.6 trillion. 210 of them were in the list for the first time. Once again, the U.S. leads the ranking with 442 richest people of the world. They are followed by the Asia-Pacific (386) Europe (366), South America (129), Middle East and Africa (103), says the Forbes-Kazakhstan magazine.



Mexican Carlos Slim ($ 73 billion) once again became the richest man in the world, and left Bill Gates behind ($ 67 billion). Spanish Amancio Ortega ($ 57 billion), the founder of the Zara, first rose to the 3rd place. In 2012, he achieved good results and increased his financial standing by $ 19.5 billion in one year. He managed to get ahead of Warren Buffett ($ 53.5 billion), despite the fact that Buffett's capital increased by $ 9.5 billion. This year Buffett was not included in the top three for the first time since 2000.



The 641st place in the ranking took Vladimir Kim, chairman of the Kazakhmys Corporation, - $ 2.3 billion (the 1st position in the ranking of "The 50 richest people of Kazakhstan - 2012" in the Forbes Kazakhstan magazine with $ 3.5 billion.



The 670th place took Bulat Utemuratov (mining, banking, hotels) - $ 2.2 billion (the 4th position in the ranking of Forbes Kazakhstan - 2012 with standing of $ 1.6 billion).



The 704th place took Alijan Ibragimov (ENRC shareholder) - $ 2,1 billion (the 2nd position in the ranking of Forbes Kazakhstan-2012 with standing of $ 2.9 billion). His partners in corporation - Belgian Patokh Shodiev and Israeli citizen Alexander Mashkevich have the same standing.



The 1107th place took Timur Kulibayev (banking) - $ 1.3 billion (the 5th position in the ranking of Forbes Kazakstan-2012 with standing of $ 1.258 billion).



And the 1107th place took Dinara Kulibayeva (banking) - $ 1.3 billion (the 6th position in the ranking of Forbes Kazakhstan-2012 with standing of $ 1.258 billion).



