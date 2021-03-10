99% of people in Kazakhstan have mobile broadband Internet access

Askhat Orazbek , Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, spoke about the access of villages to the Internet and provision of high-quality communication.

As of the end of 2020, 5322 out of almost 6500 settlements were covered by the Internet. I have already said that optical fiber was connected to 1257 settlements. Moreover, it was brought to key local organizations - akimats, schools, hospitals. This work was completed last year. We have almost quadrupled the number of settlements where the optical communication channel was installed, "Orazbek said.

He noted that the second large project is the provision of the Internet to areas with a population of more than 250 people in 928 settlements.









