A third of petroleum products are sold by large gas station networks in Kazakhstan

About 66% of petroleum products in Kazakhstan are sold by large networks of gas stations, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition said.

Large gas station networks occupy about 66% of the market in the retail market for the sale of petroleum products.

Today the retail market for sale of petroleum products includes large networks of gas stations, which occupy more than 60% of the market, and small networks that do not affect the market situation.

The dominant position in the retail sales market is occupied by republican gas station chains:

- PetroRetail LLP with the Qazaq Oil network - 27% in all regions, except Shymkent;

- LLP "Sinooil" - 17% in 11 regions - in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Mangistau, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions;

- LLP "Helios" - 16% in eight regions - in Almaty, Shymkent, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay and Mangistau regions;

- LLP "Gazpromneft-Kazakhstan" - 6% in Almaty, and the Almaty and Turkestan regions.











