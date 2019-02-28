ABB to supply power equipments for Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan

London. November 23. Kazakhstan Today - Switzerland-based ABB, has won a sub-contract to supply power equipments for the hydrocarbons production complex at Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan.



According to EBR (Energy Business Review), "the company won the $11m contract from engineering, procurement, and construction contractor OGCC KazStroy Service to supply high and medium voltage substation equipments."



"Under the contract, ABB will supply 220kV and 6kV switchgear, circuit breakers, instrument transformers, disconnectors and power transformers, and substation automation system, as per the global IEC 61850 standards, for open communication, monitoring and control," the online edition reports.



"ABB's power products will play an important role in supplying quality power, efficiently and reliably to this refinery," ABB Power Products division High Voltage products business head Giandomenico Rivetti said.



"Kazakhstan state-owned oil and gas company KazMunayGas is constructing the new hydrocarbons production complex, as a part of its initiative to modernize the Atyrau Refinery, which has a capacity of 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day," the article says.



"First phase of the hydrocarbons complex project will focus on improving gasoline and diesel quality to Euro-4 standards while the second phase will revolve around producing up to 133 tons of benzene and 496 thousand tons paraxylene per year," according to the article.



"The under-construction hydrocarbons production building is expected to be commissioned in 2013," the article concludes.



