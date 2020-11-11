Adilbek Dzhaksybekov received new position

Adilbek Dzhaksybekov was appointed the board chairman of KazTransGas JSC, Kazpravda.kz refers to the company's press service reporting.

Previously, this position was held by Kairat Sharipbayev. The appointment has been agreed with the board of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has extensive experience in leading positions in government structures. Previously, he held positions of Minister of Industry and Trade, Head of the Presidential Administration, Advisor to the RK President, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense, State Secretary, mayor of Nur-Sultan, board chairman of the Tsesna Corporation JSC.

KazTransGas JSC is the main gas transportation and gas supply company in the country, representing the interests of the state both in the domestic and foreign gas markets. The company was established in February 2000.













