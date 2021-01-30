Agency for financial monitoring headed by the ex-head of financial monitoring company

Chairman has been appointed in the newly created agency for financial monitoring.

Appoint Zhanat Elimanov as chairman of the agency for financial monitoring in Kazakhstan", reads the decree.

Elimanov worked as a chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee (CFM) of the Ministry of Finance since January 2020, before that, from April 2019 to January 2020, he was deputy chairman of committee, and in 2019 he held the post of Deputy Prosecutor of the Karaganda Region.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.