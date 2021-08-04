Agriculture Ministry: Sheep and horse insurance to be subsidized by the state

IMAGES | pikabu.ru

In Kazakhstan, insurance of small ruminants and horses has been added to the existing products for insurance of fields against lack and excess of moisture in crop production and insurance of cattle in animal husbandry, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

Since 2020, until now, only cattle insurance has been available in livestock production. New products introduced to the market provide comprehensive insurance for small cattle and horses, which includes all possible risks and has a relatively low cost. Thus, insurance coverage is provided against death, loss of animals as a result of disease, fire, accidents, natural disasters and theft," the information says.

As part of animal insurance with conventional coverage, the farmer insures his livestock against all kinds of risks on the territory of his farm. When insuring animals in the extended coverage format, the farmer insures animals against disease outbreaks in neighboring farms within a 5 km radius.

The number of heads subject to insurance is at least 30. Depending on the number of insured livestock, different levels of insurance rates are established, for horses - from 2.31 to 6.46%, for small cattle - from 2.38 to 6.16%.

For these products, there is government support in the form of subsidizing insurance bonuses. It is aimed at stimulating agricultural producers and reducing the cost of the insurance contract by half by subsidizing 50% of the insurance premium. So, when concluding an insurance contract, the farmer pays half of the cost of the contract, the rest of it is paid by the operator - the Fund for Financial Support of Agriculture, "said the managing director - member of the Board of the Fund Askar Kaliyev.

Only insurance companies licensed by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets operate in the system.

Risks within these insurance products will be reinsured by an international reinsurance company with an 'A' rating in the global insurance market. This will ensure guaranteed payments in the event of insurance risks, the Ministry of Agriculture explained.

All procedures, starting from the conclusion of the contract and ending with payments, are carried out on the Agroinsurance information service, located on the Qoldau.kz platform, based on the farmer's electronic digital signature. Automation for these products is partial. Thus, in case of illness of an animal, it is necessary to carry out procedures by epizootic services, the results of which will be uploaded to the system, the ministry added.













