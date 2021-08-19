AI-92 gasoline climbed in price to T178 per 1 liter in Almaty region

The price of AI-92 gasoline in the week of August 6-13 in the Almaty region increased to T178 per 1 liter, said the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition.

The maximum price for AI-92 gasoline, according to the monitoring results, at the gas stations Helios, Petroretail, Gazpromneft Kazakhstan, Sinoil increased from T175 to T178 per 1 liter on August 6-13," reads the report.

The lowest price for AI-92 gasoline are in the Atyrau region, it remained the same - T165 - T166 per 1 liter.













