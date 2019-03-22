Air Astana CEO wants to stay independent of alliances

Almaty. September 17. Kazakhstan Today - "Air Astana" sees no need for joining a global alliance as the rapidly expanding carrier offers a "unique network in this part of the world, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As president of "Air Astana" Peter Foster told AirTransportWorld Onlne, speaking on the sidelines of the IATA Central Asia and Caucasus Aviation Day in Astana, "Air Astana" has "tactical relationships," especially in codeshares, which make it a more attractive partner.



After the announcement that Emirates and oneworld member Qantas have entered into a 10-year global partnership, Foster believes "the whole alliance game is clearly changed ... Equity shareholding between airlines will trump alliances," he said.



Foster said the industry is focusing on major airline mergers, although he does not expect the airline company to invest in other airlines. "Our position in the region is strong," he said, but "we are not looking at [mergers] currently."



Foster said the Kazakhstan government is keen to strengthen the nation on the global map through projects such as IATA's Silk Road in the Sky. "It could be very likely that there is one particular hub, maybe in Astana," he said.



Looking forward, Foster said the carrier faces some financial challenges after its first-half net profit declined to $4.95 million from $36.9 million year-over-year.



"We had some good months, but the first quarter was very difficult," he said, but "all our new routes are doing well and we are confident that it will be a good year."



In five years, Foster said the company's fleet should grow from 26 to 42 aircraft, which will be used on new routes, primarily in Asia.



The airline will take delivery of four new Airbus A320s and two new A321s between November and May. It recently placed an order for four new Boeing 767-300s, which will be delivered in October 2013, and three Boeing 787-8s. "The first 787 is scheduled to arrive in 2017 and should operate to the US," Foster confirmed.



