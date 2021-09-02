Air Astana will borrow $ 50 million from EBRD for flight simulator

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend $ 50 million to Air Astana.

The EBRD's multicurrency loan, equivalent to $ 50 million, will help Air Astana develop its infrastructure and improve the operation of maintenance and training center in Nur-Sultan equipped with a flight simulator for pilots," reads the report.

Air Astana JSC will provide its facilities for maintenance and training of pilots to regional airlines, external specialists and women.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.