Air Astana will borrow $ 50 million from EBRD for flight simulator

The EBRD's multicurrency loan, equivalent to $ 50 million, will help Air Astana develop its infrastructure and improve the operation of maintenance and training center in Nur-Sultan equipped with a flight simulator for pilots," reads the report.
Air Astana JSC will provide its facilities for maintenance and training of pilots to regional airlines, external specialists and women.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.