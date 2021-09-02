Система Orphus

Air Astana will borrow $ 50 million from EBRD for flight simulator

01.09.2021 1189
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend $ 50 million to Air Astana.
 

The EBRD's multicurrency loan, equivalent to $ 50 million, will help Air Astana develop its infrastructure and improve the operation of maintenance and training center in Nur-Sultan equipped with a flight simulator for pilots," reads the report.

 
Air Astana JSC will provide its facilities for maintenance and training of pilots to regional airlines, external specialists and women.

Source: KazTAG


 
