Akhmetov draws attention to problems in tax and customs spheres

Almaty. July 24. Kazakhstan Today - An extended board meeting of the Tax Committee and the Customs Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov has been held on Tuesday in Astana.

As Akhmetov pointed out in his speech, the President in his address to the nation "Strategy "Kazakhstan-2050" focused on the liberalization of the tax and customs administration. "This means a more comfortable tax environment for the developing business and simplification of the tax accounts. The first results of the work done are already visible, the forms of reporting were reduced by 30%, but the problem still remains urgent," Prime Minister Akhmetov said, according to the Prime Minister's official website.

He outlined a number of topical issues of tax administration, including questions pseudo-entrepreneurship, VAT administration, false and deliberate bankruptcy.

To solve these problems it is necessary to increase the effectiveness of the risk management system, the Prime Minister stressed.

Akhmetov also focused on issues of concern in the field of customs. These are the large financial burden due to changes in the code of goods in the course of post-customs control; complicated procedure of determining the customs value; imperfection of the risk management system; lack of electronic declaration; the requirement to present a large number of documents for customs declaration and duration of customs clearance.

"These problems are not new, they are repeated from year to year," the Prime Minister stated. He instructed the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy in cooperation with Atameken Union to study all problematic issues until the end of the year issues and make proposals to address them.

In addition, the head of the Cabinet considers it necessary to continue the development of national information systems aimed at automating key processes of customs regulation, declaration and clearance.

"The system should be integrated into the information systems of government agencies concerned, as well as interact with the competent authorities of the Customs Union member states," Akhmetov emphasized.

The Prime Minister called the activities of the Customs and Tax committees the most sensitive public sphere, in which the government interacts with the public and business. "By the level of this interaction in the whole the society assesses the quality of public services," Akhmetov concluded.



