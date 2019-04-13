Aktobe region presented advanced agrotechnologies to Bakytzhan Sagintayev

Astana. 29 March. Kazakhstan Today - During the visit to the site, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan got acquainted with the work of the gas turbine station, a greenhouse with Dutch technologies for growing vegetables, and also was demonstrated an exhibition of agricultural machinery and equipment.



The Green House Kazakhstan complex, built on Dutch technology, operates under the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development with the support of KazAgroFinance JSC. Realization of the project has allowed to completely provide the region with fresh vegetables at the expense of its own production, and also to supply surplus products for export.



The Prime Minister was informed about the ongoing work to increase exports, as well as on the fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State, identified in the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan, "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness," in particular, to increase the level of processing agricultural products, restore irrigated land , the creation of agricultural cooperatives, as well as the development of science in the field of agriculture.



It should be noted that the development of the agro-industrial complex has been identified as one of the priority areas for the country in the near future. In this regard, since 2017, the Government has launched a new State Program for the Development of the Agroindustrial Complex for 2017-2021, the main purpose of which is to increase crop yields, as well as to increase the share of processing and loading of industry enterprises.



