Allen Chaizhunussov appointed chair of the Board of QazExpoCongress

By order of the Minister of Trade and Integration, Chaizhunussov Allen Serzhanovich was appointed chair of the Board of JS NC QazExpoCongress. Yerbol Shormanov, who previously held this post, was dismissed in connection with the submitted application.





Allen Chaizhunussov was born in 1981 in the East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy.





He began his career in 1998 as a manager of Kazakhstancable LLP in the Russian Federation.





In 1999-2003, he was manager of the Representative Office of Kazakhstan Cable Company LLP in the Russian Federation.





In 2003-2006, he was Attache, Third Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.





In 2006-2008, he was deputy chief of staff of the Akim of Mangystau Region.





Over the years, he held managerial positions in the Secretariat of the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party, Samruk-Kazyna Contract LLP, the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Sports and Physical Culture, the Football Federation of Kazakhstan ALE, JS NC Astana EXPO-2017.





From January 2020 to the present, he has been first deputy chair of JS NC QazExpoCongress.

