Almost 175 million tenge from state budget of Kazakhstan are planned to be spent on National Center for Human Rights

174.8m tenge will be the state budget expenditures for the National Center for Human Rights, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

174.8 million tenge will make up the state budget expenditures according to the financing plan for the year for the National Center for Human Rights, indicates the report on the results of monitoring the implementation of budget programs as of September 1, the report says.

69 million tenge is planned to be spent for strengthening the National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture, 106 million tenge for services to monitor the observance of human and civil rights and freedoms, and current administrative expenses - 77 million tenge.













