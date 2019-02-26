Almost half a trillion tenge sent abroad by Kazakhstani residents

The volume of money sent from Kazakhstan to abroad through various systems of international money transfers amounted to 496,6 billion tenge for January-December 2017, which is 29.9% more than in 2016. The indicators of 2016 in turn outperformed 2015 by 14.1%, and reached 382,2 billion tenge, finprom.kz reports.





The number of transactions increased by 17%, to 2.5 million. A year earlier, the number of transactions was 2.1 million. The average check of one transfer increased for the year from 178.9 thousand tenge to 198.7 thousand tenge, by 11.1%.





Among the money transfer systems, the Golden Crown has the largest amount by the end of 2017: 253.5 billion tenge with a growth over the year by 68.5%. The share from the Republic of Kazakhstan increased from 39.4% to 51%.





Also, the top three leaders include the Western Union - 79.8 billion tenge (annual growth of 1.9%) and the Unistream - 53 billion tenge (annual growth of 28.8%).





The Golden Crown also in the leading position according to the number of transactions - 1.2 million transactions with a growth over the year by 17%. The share from Kazakhstan increased from 42.6% to 48.3%.





It is followed by the Western Union (294,3 thousand, a growth over the year by 12%) and the Unistream (282,8 thousand, an increase of 21.2%).





Most of all money transactions from Kazakhstan were sent to the Russian Federation - 38.6% of the total, followed by Uzbekistan - 18% and Kyrgyzstan - 8.6%.









