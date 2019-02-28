Almost KZT 160 billion transferred abroad

The volume of transfers made by the population from Kazakhstan to abroad in April of this year amounted to 45.6 billion tenge, which is 9.5% more than in March, and 36.6% more than a year ago, according to ranking.kz.





Totally, 159 billion tenge was transferred abroad this year, 36.5% more than in the same period in 2017.





The largest volume of transfers for January-April 2018 was sent to Russia - 69.6 billion tenge, growth for the year - by 31.2%, the share of the country in the total volume of transfers decreased from 45.5% to 43.8%.





The next is Uzbekistan with a volume of 19.5 billion tenge, growth for the year by 39.9% the share of the country increased from 11.9% to 12.3%





It was found that Turkey is on the third place with a volume of money transfers 18.3 billion tenge what is twofold more in comparison with the last year. The share has increased from 7.8% to 11.5%





As for the money transfer systems in terms of the volume of shipments abroad, the Gold Crown is leading - 92.9 billion tenge, growth for the year - by 85.4%, the share of the system has increased from 43% to 58.4%.





The next one is Western Union – 25.2 billion tenge, growth for the year – by 33.1%, the share of the system decreased from 16.2% to 15.8%





The Unistream hit rock bottom – 14.5 billion tenge, growth for the year – by 2.4% the share of the system decreased from 12.2% to 9.1%.









