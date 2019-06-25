American political scientist compares Nazarbayev with world leaders

American political scientist Ariel Cohen highlighted the role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

My presentation is themed Nursultan Nazarbayev is among the founding fathers. The common thread running throughout history united the fathers of the nations. Vision, aspiration, charisma, discipline and love the country is what they have in common. Some of them such as George Washington in the U.S. and Kemal Atatьrk in Turkey are best known for battles they ventured their neck to guarantee the future of their countries. They supported values of their new nations: honesty, courage and determination. The First President of Kazakhstan has too much in common with the founding fathers," Ariel Cohen said.

He also noted that the Leader of the Nation is praised for his far-sightedness, far-reaching initiatives, and love for his nation.

As earlier reported, Almaty hosts the international scientific conference 30 Years of Leadership on the role and initiatives of the Leader of the Nation on the sustainable social development, economic and sociopolitical modernization of the country.

