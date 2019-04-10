Amount of investment in PPP projects is KZT787bn - Vice Minister of National Economy

As of June 1, 2018, in Kazakhstan 223 agreements of public and private partnership (PPP) on 229 facilities are signed, the total amount of investment is 787 billion tenge. It was said at the session of the Council for monitoring PPP projects of the Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan by Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov.





According to his, the legislation does not ban to make a PPP agreement that provides for elements of public procurements, fiduciary management while complying with the PPP basis.





The Vice Minister noted that the issue of holding an analysis of the PPP projects implemented was proposed at the last session of the Council for monitoring of PPP projects of the Atameken public private partnership along with others. After that the recommendation has been accomplished.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.