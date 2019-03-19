Astana entered the top-3 most popular CIS states among tourists during holidays

The Russian house booking service Tvil.ru defined the most popular CIS cities to visit during holidays in March. The rating was compiled based on the data of requests and booking of hotels and houses.





According to the portal, tourists book housing during holidays in March, on average they book for two days and pay 3.5 thousand rubles per day, in Minsk they par 3 thousand rubles per day (2.5 days). The cheapest housing is in Brest (2 thousand rubles per day).





So, Astana, Minsk, Baku, Yerevan and Brest (the southwest part of Belarus) compile the top-5 CIS states among Russian tourists during holidays in March.









