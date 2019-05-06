Astana observes increase in number of entrepreneurs

The number of SMEs has risen 9.8% since the beginning of the year, website of the city's Mayor's Office reports.





Following the data of the Investment and Entrepreneurship Development Department, this year 9 231 small- and medium-sized enterprises are registered in Astana, including 5 660 legal entities, 3 490 individual entrepreneurs, and 81 farms.





As of October 1, 2018, the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises has been 107 371, a 9.8% increase compared to the given period of the past year (97 752), including 40 089 legal entities, 67 111 individual entrepreneurs, 171 farms," the report reads.









