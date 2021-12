Average size of social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner announced

From January to November 2021, 283.5 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 74 billion tenge, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

In November 2021, 25.6 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, and 7.6 billion tenge for the loss of a breadwinner, Kazpravda.kz reports.

As of December 1, 2021, the number of recipients of state social benefits for disability is 520.8 thousand people, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 161.9 thousand people.

The amount of state social benefits for disability and loss of a breadwinner depends on the group and cause of disability, the number of dependents of the deceased breadwinner, as well as the subsistence level established by the Law "On the Republican Budget" for the corresponding financial year.

As of December 1, 2021, the average size of state social benefits for disability amounted to 49 198 tenge, state social benefits in case of loss of a breadwinner - 46 050 tenge.