Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in talks on creation of Caspian Transportation System

Almaty. September 19. Kazakhstan Today - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue discussing creation of the Caspian oil transportation system oriented to export oil from field Kashagan-2 to world markets via BTC pipeline.



According to Fineko/abc.az, issue of creation of oil transportation system was debated at the VII meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission in Astana, Industry & Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Natig Aliyev said on Tuesday in Baku during the "Oil, Gas, & Media" conference.



"At the first stage it is planned that the system will ensure transportation of 500,000 bpd or 23 million tons of oil a year. In the future, its capacity can grow up to 35-56 million tons a year," the minister said.



System launch will depend on terms of the development of Kashagan-2.



