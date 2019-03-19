Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan sign new transport agreement

Baku. November 30. Kazakhstan Today - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan signed new agreement on TRACECA project.



The agreement reflects the principles of joint activity on the development of transport networks and the organization of cargo transportation, APA reports quoting IRIB.



According to document, Baku-Batumi-Trabzon highway between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey must be improved as on the international demands.



Note that the agreement was signed in Izmir within the framework of the meeting of transport ministers of the BSEC-member countries. The meeting was attended by transport ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Armenia and Serbia.



