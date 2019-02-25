Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the creation of the International Technopark of IT Startups

Astana. 26 April. Kazakhstan Today - At Government House today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the establishment of the International Technopark of IT Startups (hereinafter - Technopark) in Astana on the basis of one of the EXPO-2017 facilities.



During the meeting, the draft structure of the Technopark was considered within the framework of the International Financial Center, as well as the activities planned under the Roadmap, including the attraction of investments in technology projects on the basis of public-private partnership.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.