Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the ministers to take all measures to achieve target indicators of economic growth

Astana. 18 April. Kazakhstan Today - After hearing reports of the ministers of the national economy, agriculture, investments and development, education, health, culture and sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, noted that 9 out of 24 target indicators are lagging behind. At the same time, according to the expert, additional growth in the economy could be 0.55 percentage points higher in the sectors and types of activities where target indicators were not achieved. It indicates the available reserves in ensuring economic growth.



"We use this practice for the first time, and no arguments will be accepted, we need a result. The head of state set a task for the medium-term period to ensure a 5% economic growth. Therefore, I draw the attention of the heads of ministries to the personal responsibility for the execution of each indicator," B.Sagintayev said.



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan instructed the first heads of branch state bodies to take all measures to achieve target growth indicators, and also noted that the progress of their implementation will be heard on a quarterly basis.



Coordination on the execution of this assignment was assigned to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, A. Mamin.



