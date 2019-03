Bangladesh gets access to Custom Union's duty-free market

Dhaka. November 12. Kazakhstan Today - New opportunities have been opened for Bangladesh to enter Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan as Belarus is going to provide duty-free market access for all Bangladeshi products, says Foreign Minister Dipu Moni.



"Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan are members of a single customs union and Bangladeshi products can enter the markets as Belarus is providing duty-free market access," she told journalists after a meeting with Belarus Prime Minister Mikhail V Myasnikovich at Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, Bangladesh's First Online Newspaper, bdnews24.com reports.



