Bank Austria to sell Kazakhstan's ATF Bank

Vienna. December 12. Kazakhstan Today - Bank Austria conducts negotiations with Kazakh investors over the sale of a stake in Kazakhstan's ATF Bank.



According to Boerse Express (boerse-express.com), "the talks are about a controlling stake in ATF Bank. The bank bought a 92% stake in ATF Bank, Kazakhstan's fourth-biggest lender by assets, for $2.1 billion in 2007, at the height of the credit boom."



