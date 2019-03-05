Basic pension to be increased by 67% from 1 Jul in Kazakhstan

The amount of the basic pension in Kazakhstan will increase by 67% from July 1 of the present year. It was said by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova at the reporting meeting.





She talked about the modernization of the basic level of pension provision that provides for the link of the payments with employment service. From January 1 of the present year, the amount of the non-contributory pension has increased by 8%, the amount of the basic pension has also increased by 6%. And, from July 1 of the present year, the average amount of the basic pension has increased by additional 67%.





It is connected with the change of the assignment of the basic pension that will be assigned in proportion to the employment service from 54% to 100% of the subsistence minimum. The increase will cover more than 2 million pensioners, of who 1 million people will receive the basic pension of a maximum amount. About 930 thousand people the increase of their amount of pension will be from 37% to 81%. It is important that recalculation of the basic pension is conducted without claiming other additional documents," said Madina Abdykalikova.





At the present time, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan, the entire preparation work for upcoming recalculation of the basic pension is finished. For fully calculation of periods of the employment service, pension cases of more than 2 million pensioners were reconsidered. Thus, from July 1 pensioners could received the base pension in a new amount.





In general, it should be noted that that is only one of the components of the cumulative pension. The cumulative pension also includes the accumulative part, as well as the non-contributory part. I general, the average amount of the pension that includes non-contributory and accumulative pensions will be increased by 23% in the present year compared to 2017. Additional 386 billion tenges are allocated to ensure the increase of the pension in 2018, and the total spending of the republican budget to pension provision was 1.9 trillion tenges," said the Minister.









