Beef and horse meat went up in price by 8% over the year in Kazakhstan - survey

In Kazakhstan, meat is eaten even more, prices for it goes up. Beef and horse meat that are popular among the population went up in price by 8% year-to-year, and prices for chicken meat went down by 2%, inprom.kz reports.





The consumption of meat and meat products in teh first quarter of 2018 is on average 19.5 kilos per capita, an increase over the quarter of 0.8% and 6.7% - over the year.





In the urban area, the consuption of meat and meat products is on average 19.9 kilos per capita, and in the rural area - 18.8 kilos.





The most famous meat types around Kazakhstan are beef - averagely 6.4 kilos per capita over the quarter, horse meat - 1.5 kilos and lamb - 1.2 kilos.





In the urban area, beef is also prevails - 6.5 kilos, it is followed by horse meat - 1.5 kilos, the third is chicken meat - 1.3 kilos.





In the rural area, on average 6.4 kilos of beef account for a person over the quarter, 2 kilos of lamb and 1.6 kilos of horse meat.





The highest price in July 2018 is for horse meat - 1666 tenegs per kilo.





It is followed by beef - 1500,7 tenges per kilos, and lamb - 1429,9 tenges per kilo.





At the same time, the highest annual increase in prices is observed for pork - by 8%, up to 1278.8 tenges per kilo, the next one is beef - by 7.9%, and for horse meat - by 7.8%.









