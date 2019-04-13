Belarus, Kazakhstan to sign agreement on cooperation in forestry

Astana. November 9. Kazakhstan today - Belarus and Kazakhstan will sign an agreement on cooperation in forestry, according to the press service of the Forestry Ministry of Belarus.



As BelTA reports, the agreement will be sealed during the official visit of the government delegation and business circles of Belarus to Kazakhstan on 9 November. The document will be signed by Belarusian Forestry Minister Mikhail Amelyanovich and Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov.



The priority areas for international cooperation include hunting and ecotourism, sustainable development of forests and biodiversity conservation, reproduction of forests and afforestation, forest protection from fires, their protection from pests and diseases.



The two countries will exchange experience and scientific and technical information through joint scientific conferences, programs and projects in the field of forestry, joint research, etc. A joint working group to develop a plan of cooperation.



During the visit Mikhail Amelyanovich is set to visit the forestry companies subordinate to the committee for forestry and hunting, which is part of the Agriculture Ministry of the country. The Belarusian minister will also get acquainted with Kazakhstan's experience in forest management, and meet with chairman of the committee Erlan Nysanbaev to discuss the cooperation agreement.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.