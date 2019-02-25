Belgian business mission to visit Kazakhstan

Wallonia Export and Foreign Investments Agency and Flanders Investment and Trade Office held on Friday a business seminar for the Belgian business circles before their trip to Kazakhstan.

44 companies have registered at large to take part in the seminar. Among those attending were Jan de Nul and QWAY Energy companies working in Kazakhstan.

The seminar is purposed to provide Belgian companies that export or intend to export to Kazakhstan with information," deputy head of the Wallonia Export and Foreign Investments Agency Dominique Tourneur said.

According to our database, Kazakhstan takes 75th places in the export rating of Belgium. But let's bear in mind that Kazakhstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union," she added.

Our deepened cooperation will definitely become the gateways to the Eurasian Economic Union with a market numbering more than 180 mln consumers," she stressed.

Wallonia Export and Foreign Investments Agency and Flanders Investment and Trade Office will organize a representative business mission to Kazakhstan June this year.

In her turn, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan told about the key economic indexes of Kazakhstan and favorable conditions for doing business there.

She also highlighted strengthening of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium. For the past 11 months of 2018 the commodity turnover between the two states increased by 41% to reach USD 374.1 mln. Kazakhstan's export to Belgium almost doubled to hit USD 227.5 mln, import grew by 23% to stand at USD 146.6 mln. Kazakhstan is the key flax seeds supplier of Belgium.

The Ambassador said that authorities propose to open joint productions in Kazakhstan, to produce end products and supply them to the EAEU member states embracing Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, and to deliver also to China and other countries.

