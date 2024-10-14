This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bishkek to export frozen french fries products to Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas pursues sustainable aviation fuel production
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build sugar mills with capacity to process 1 mln tons of cane a year
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Beet growers in Kazakhstan to receive payments for crop yields in nearest future
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tourism investments 69% up in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's economy to slow down in 2024, then accelerate in 2025 - ADB
While the economic growth prospects for Kazakhstan’s look positive in the medium term, its fiscal challenges need to be addressed to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth," said ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Utsav Kumar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov and First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Levan Davitashvili discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
Kazakhstan and Georgia are actively co-operating within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Cargo transshipment along this route grew by 65% last year and by 69% in the first 8 months of this year, reaching 2.9 million tonnes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov and Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Bo Li discuss financial and economic cooperation issues
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ant Group sees 300% rise in international users adopting mobile payment in China in 2024
Inbound tourism to China is experiencing a robust recovery, driven by a combination of government policies and private-sector initiatives like the International Consumer Friendly Zones program. These efforts have significantly alleviated challenges such as visa requirements, payment accessibility, and transportation capacity, making it easier for people to explore China," says Liu Yufeng, Deputy Secretary-General, World Tourism Alliance, a China-based international tourism organization that currently has 253 members from 45 countries and regions.
OCBC was the first Singaporean bank to offer global cross-border payment services through our own app via Alipay+, enabling our Singaporean customers to make payments easily at millions of merchants within Alipay+'s global ecosystem, including those in the Chinese mainland. As Alipay+ continues to expand its global services, we will keep improving our products and enhancing user experience, striving to gain recognition in even broader markets," says Ang Eng Siong, Chief Executive Officer, OCBC China.
We've been encouraged by the substantial growth in mobile payment adoption among international visitors and the resulting boost in transactions for our merchant partners, especially since the launch of the International Consumer Friendly Zones program. Ant Group is committed to further elevating inbound travel experience through technological innovation and partnerships," says, Cyril Han Xinyi, President and CFO, Ant Group.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.10.2024, 11:43Olzhas Bektenov: Preparations completed, we need to conduct heating season at proper level 08.10.2024, 12:42Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees49951Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees 08.10.2024, 15:45Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season49771Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season 08.10.2024, 17:5049606Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government 08.10.2024, 19:534906652 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat137106Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19131951Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau 27.09.2024, 12:26124136Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 25.09.2024, 18:14Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli105471Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry102236Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry