Brent crude oil slightly up

The crude oil prices were mixed during Monday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in May rose by $0.28 to $67.36 a barrel.

The value of a WTI crude futures contract for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was down $0.22 at $58.82 a barrel.

