Brent crude slightly down

The crude oil prices went down during Wednesday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in May was down $0.2 to $67.83 a barrel.

The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) receded by $0.53 to $59.41 per barrel.

