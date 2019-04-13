Brent oil increases in price

The last Monday trading on the London Commodity Exchange showed the rise in the oil price, INA Kazinform has informed.





According to the trading, the crude oil Brent futures price for March deliveries rose to US $62.85 per barrel on London-based ICE Futures, demonstrating the increase by US $0.27.





The New York Mercantile Exchange did not handle trading on January 21st due to the nation-wide holiday in the USA - Martin Luther King Day, annually celebrated in the third Monday of January.









