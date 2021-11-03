Cabinet of Ministers announced slowdown in growth of prices for socially significant foodstuffs in Kazakhstan

Images | open sources
Over the past week, the rise in prices for socially important food products amounted to 0.1%. This was influenced by the rise in prices for eggs by 0.7% and cabbage by 0.8%. At the same time, there was a decrease in prices for onions (-0.9%), buckwheat groats (-0.6%), beef and horns (-0.1%). Prices for cottage cheese, carrots, sunflower oil, rice and sugar have not changed," the message says.
