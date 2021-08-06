Car registration temporarily suspended in special PSCs of Kazakhstan

A failure was detected in the customs information system. For this reason, registration of new cars has been temporarily suspended in the Special Public Service Centers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Government for Citizens said.

When registering, the operators of the special PSC cannot register new vehicles - due to a failure in the customs database, a refusal is received from the state body, the information says.

Due to the failure, the service for registering new vehicles is unavailable. This applies specifically to cars that are purchased directly from car dealerships. The responsible body is working to restore the information system. We apologize to citizens for the inconvenience," said the managing director for services of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliev.

The restoration of the system and resumption of receiving customers for registering new cars will be announced additionally, the press service added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.