Caspian Pipeline Group's Crude Exports Rise 4.4% in September

Moscow. October 2. Kazakhstan Today - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the only operator of a crude export link in Russia with foreign shareholders, said oil shipments through its terminal at Novorossiysk rose in September to the highest level since June.



The terminal pumped 2.631 million metric tons, or 20.65 million barrels, up 4.4 percent from 2.52 million tons a year earlier, CPC said today on its website, Bloomberg reports.



The CPC pipeline, whose biggest corporate shareholder is Chevron Corp. with a 15 percent stake, runs from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea. Russia owns 31 percent while Kazakhstan owns 20.75 percent. Exxon Mobil Corp., OAO Lukoil and a joint venture between OAO Rosneft and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are among other shareholders.



