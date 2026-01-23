This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Asia-China trade turnover hits record high of $106bn
relevant news
Kazakhstan set to accelerate expansion of its energy capacities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oil production suspended at Tengiz and Korolev fields
Our technical teams are actively working to identify the root cause, and their priority is to resolve the situation safely," TCO's press service said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Spain Discuss Cooperation in the Energy Sector
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kuwaiti Company KUFPEC Shows Interest in Investing in Kazakhstan’s Gas Sector
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KMG redirects 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s bank assets surge 11% to 68.3 trillion tenge
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Generation of New Capacities to Address the Energy Deficit
The commissioning of the facilities currently under development will make it possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to fully cover the economy’s demand for electricity and remove Kazakhstan from the status of an energy-deficit country. By 2029, we expect to achieve a sustainable surplus of both electricity and regulating capacity, which will create conditions for increasing the country’s export potential," Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured. Overall, by 2035 the commissioning of more than 26 GW of additional generating capacity will be ensured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.01.2026, 18:00Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau 17.01.2026, 10:20101536Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17 16.01.2026, 20:1497651Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong 18.01.2026, 11:4588091Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha 18.01.2026, 08:1587401East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C 28.12.2025, 18:12176386Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175701Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20169651Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168901New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54165911Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services