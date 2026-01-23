22.01.2026, 20:14 12836

Central Asia-China trade turnover hits record high of $106bn

In 2025, foreign trade turnover between Central Asian countries and China reached a record high of $106.3 billion, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Commerce of China.

According to the Chinese ministry, total volume of exports and imports increased by 12% year-on-year, demonstrating steady growth for the fifth consecutive year. China secured its status as the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time.

China's exports to the countries of the region grew by 11% reaching $71.2 billion. The bulk of supplies include electromechanical and high-tech products. Particularly notable was the strengthening of the so-called "new trio" of goods: electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.

Imports from Central Asian countries to China showed higher growth, increasing by 14% to $35.1 billion.
 

20.01.2026, 13:28 34616

Kazakhstan set to accelerate expansion of its energy capacities

At the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for Kazakhstan to rapidly increase its energy capacity without waiting for the completion of the construction of nuclear power plants, Qazinform News Agency reports.

He noted that the country currently generates 123 billion kWh of electricity that is insufficient to meet strategic development plans. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that data centers consume as much energy as metallurgical plants, making energy self‑sufficiency a critical element of state policy.

The President highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant coal reserves, nearly 33 billion tons, enough to last roughly 300 years at current consumption levels.

He said coal is a strategic asset that should be fully utilized with modern technologies to minimize environmental damage. He stressed Kazakhstan needs to commission new energy capacities without waiting for the completion of the construction of nuclear power plants.

The Head of State instructed the Government to grant coal‑based generation the status of a national project and resolve the issue by March 20.
 

19.01.2026, 19:07 47031

Oil production suspended at Tengiz and Korolev fields

Tengizchevroil (TCO), the field operator, has confirmed the suspension of oil production at Tengiz and Korolev. The decision was made following technical issues with the power supply, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The company clarified that the shutdown is due to an incident affecting specific electrical distribution systems. There is currently no threat to personnel, and no injuries have been reported.

Our technical teams are actively working to identify the root cause, and their priority is to resolve the situation safely," TCO's press service said.


The company emphasizes that the Tengiz field and associated operational facilities remain in a safe condition. The decision to halt operations is a precautionary measure.
 

19.01.2026, 18:43 47381

Kazakhstan and Spain Discuss Cooperation in the Energy Sector

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev held a meeting with Secretary of State for Energy of Spain Joan Groizard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The parties exchanged views on current issues on the energy agenda, including ensuring the sustainable development of the energy sector, matters related to the energy transition, improving energy efficiency, and the introduction of modern technological solutions.

Ambassador informed the Spanish side about the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy in this field, including the measures being implemented to modernise the sector, diversify the of energy sources, develop renewable energy, and strengthen the resilience of energy infrastructure.

For his part, Secretary of State noted Spain´s interest in expanding dialogue with Kazakhstan in this area and shared Spanish experience in developing green energy, adapting energy systems to contemporary challenges, and ensuring energy security.

Following the talks, the interlocutors confirmed their intention to further develop practical mechanisms in this field and agreed to continue work on elaborating joint initiatives.
 

16.01.2026, 20:15 71436

Kuwaiti Company KUFPEC Shows Interest in Investing in Kazakhstan’s Gas Sector

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) Essa Al-Maraghi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait were considered, and possible areas of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed.

KUFPEC management expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, announcing the start of a preliminary analysis of the country's investment potential.

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and exchange information in order to identify promising areas of cooperation and the company’s possible participation in gas sector projects in the medium term.
 

16.01.2026, 11:45 82441

KMG redirects 300,000 tons of oil amid CPC restrictions

At the end of 2026, in response to restrictions on the supply of Kazakh oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system, urgent measures were undertaken to redirect volumes via alternative export routes through the network of JSC KazTransOil, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing KazMunayGas press service.

Around 300,000 tons of oil were redirected through the KazTransOil system for further export deliveries to Germany, China, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and via the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga.

In January 2026, given the continuing restrictions on CPC’s intake of oil, measures to redirect supplies will be continued.

Work is also ongoing on additional routes for transporting Kazakh oil:

By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded an upward trend in oil exports to Germany’s Schwedt refinery, with volumes reaching 2.1 million tons. In 2026, shipments are expected to rise further to 2.5 million tons.
 

15.01.2026, 19:00 95451

Kazakhstan’s bank assets surge 11% to 68.3 trillion tenge

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the results of the national financial sector development in 2025 and strategic objectives for the coming period.

According to the report presented at Akorda, the banking sector maintained its resilience throughout the past year, completing its annual supervisory assessment cycle. Total banking assets increased by 11%, reaching 68.3 trillion tenge, while capital adequacy is 20.7%.

Madina Abylkassymova also reported on a recently drafted Law on Banks, alongside updated legislation governing investment funds and credit rating activities.

On the economic front, lending to the business sector showed strong momentum, increasing by 17.9% as of November 2025 to reach KZT 14.8 trillion. Over the past year, banks issued KZT 17.5 trillion in new business loans and are currently co-financing eight major syndicated projects valued at KZT 2.3 trillion.

To support small and medium-sized enterprises, a dedicated SME Loan Guarantee Fund was established within the Damu Fund in June 2025. It has already issued KZT 505 billion in credit guarantees.

President Tokayev was informed that consumer lending growth slowed by 50% compared to 2024 levels. This follows a ban on loans exceeding 5 years for borrowers with existing arrears, and new restrictions on high-risk loans and those with terms of 3 to 5 years. Additionally, a new aggregate debt-to-income ratio has been established. To reduce household over-indebtedness, banks and microfinance organizations have conducted debt restructuring and partial forgiveness for 703,000 borrowers. Under the individual bankruptcy mechanism, financial institutions have cleared KZT 209.7 billion in debt for 56,000 citizens.
 

14.01.2026, 19:52 111456

Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025

Kazakhstan emerged as a frontrunner among Eurasian nations in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Qazinform News Agency reports.

At the end of the first half of 2025, accumulated foreign direct investment from Eurasian countries into Kazakhstan's economy had grown by 11.2% within two years. In contrast, the average growth rate across other countries in the region was 6.4%.

By mid-2025, the total volume of accumulated FDI from Eurasian countries in Kazakhstan reached $9.4 billion, accounting for 19.5% of all intra-regional investments.

The absolute growth of investment in Kazakhstan totaled nearly $1 billion, which analysts estimate accounts for more than a third of the total increase in mutual investments across the entire Eurasian region.

Growth was primarily driven by investments from Russia (+$0.73 billion) and Armenia (+$0.11 billion).

The composition of investment inflows has also undergone a significant transformation. The manufacturing sector served as the primary growth driver, with accumulated FDI in this area increasing by $0.84 billion. Agribusiness also made a substantial contribution of $0.34 billion. Conversely, the extractive sector saw a $0.5 billion decline in accumulated investment.
 

14.01.2026, 15:50 102836

Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Generation of New Capacities to Address the Energy Deficit

The meeting reviewed the pace of work by the Ministry of Energy, Samruk-Energo, KEGOC, and power-generating organizations on modernizing existing infrastructure and generating new capacities in line with the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."

The Ministry of Energy is moving into the practical phase of implementing a large-scale investment plan. At present, work is underway on 81 projects with a total capacity of 15.3 GW and a total investment volume exceeding13 trillion tenge. A significant portion of the projects is being implemented through direct private investment attracted via the electric capacity market mechanism.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that over the next three years, commissioning is planned primarily in the flexible (maneuverable) generation segment, aimed at covering the deficit of regulating capacity and increasing the flexibility of the Unified Energy System.

The commissioning of the facilities currently under development will make it possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to fully cover the economy’s demand for electricity and remove Kazakhstan from the status of an energy-deficit country. By 2029, we expect to achieve a sustainable surplus of both electricity and regulating capacity, which will create conditions for increasing the country’s export potential," Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured. Overall, by 2035 the commissioning of more than 26 GW of additional generating capacity will be ensured.


Reports were also delivered by Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energo Kairat Maksutov and Chairman of the Management Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov.

The Prime Minister criticized the practice of postponing deadlines in the implementation of energy projects.
 

