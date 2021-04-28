Changes due in Kazakhstan pension system

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan is working on changes to the Concept for further upgrade of the pension system of Kazakhstan through to 2030, the press service of the Ministry said.





Proposals for the pension system’s further improvement were developed by a task group established in 2019 under the Government on the basis of building long-term actuarial models. An important direction in this work is improvement of the system of minimum guarantees.





The current Concept provides for the transition from a basic pension payment to a minimum guaranteed pension from 2028. Therefore, the mechanism for assigning a minimum guaranteed pension is based on the current method of assigning a basic pension, but with the improvement of certain parameters.





Currently, a mechanism for assigning a minimum guaranteed pension is being worked out in which:





- the minimum size is proposed to be increased from 54% to 70% of the subsistence minimum (SM);





- minimum length of service should be reduced from 10 years to 5 years;





- maximum limitation on the size of the pension is to be removed (currently the maximum limitation is 1 SM with a work experience of 33 years and above), "the message says.





It is noted that transition to a minimum guaranteed pension will ensure an increase in the pension provision, improvement of the system of minimum guarantees, and is in line with the recommendations of international experts.





Another important area of modernization is introduction of 5% mandatory pension contributions of employers (MPCE) from 2023. Employers will transfer mandatory 5% pension contributions from the employee's income to their employees," the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection says.





It should also be noted that, within the framework of the Tax Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in order to reduce the burden on employers, concessions are introduced in terms of deductions. This approach will make it possible to maintain an adequate level of pension savings of contributors upon reaching retirement age (income replacement rate after retirement), exercise the right of targeted use of pension savings (for the purchase of housing, payment for medical treatment) by all contributors in the near future," the Ministry says.





Currently, the draft Government resolution on amendments to Kazakhstan President’s Decree of June 18, 2014 No. 841 "On the Concept of further modernization of the pension system of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030" is being agreed with the interested state bodies.













