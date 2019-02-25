Citic resources rises in Hong Kong after ninefold profit gain

Almaty. March 29. Kazakhstan Today - Citic Resources Holdings Ltd. (1205), the Chinese metal producer turned energy supplier, rose in Hong Kong trading after posting a ninefold increase in annual profit, Bloomberg reported.



The shares climbed as much as 1.2 percent to HK$1.72, up for the second day. The stock advanced 0.6 percent to HK$1.71 at 10:10 a.m. local time, compared with the 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index.



Net income rose to HK$1.1 billion ($141 million) last year from HK$115.7 million in 2009. Citic Resources made a HK$2.65 billion gain from the spinoff of its manganese unit Citic Dameng Holdings Ltd. and an income tax credit of HK$406 million, according to yesterday's earnings statement.



Revenue increased 66 percent to HK$32.25 billion last year, Citic Resources said.



Production at the Karazhanbas oilfield in Kazakhstan reached about 35,500 barrels a day last year and realized oil prices rose about 22 percent in 2010, according to the statement.



Citic Resources made a provision of HK$2.5 billion on the Kazakh oilfield, partly because it reduced estimates for the amount of reserves in the field, the company said, without elaborating.



