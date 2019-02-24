Condor Petroleum Inc. commences Trial Production in Kazakhstan

Almaty. September 28. Kazakhstan Today - Condor Petroleum Inc. announced that Trial Production has commenced at the Shoba field at the Zharkamys West 1 Contract Territory ("Zharkamys") in Kazakhstan.

According to StockHouse, the significance of this milestone is that Condor has achieved sustained oil production from its Kazakhstan operations as planned. The Shoba wells are currently being commissioned and production rates will be reported once oil flow has stabilized.

Condor has approval during the Trial Production Phase to produce from up to five Shoba wells. Two additional wells could be added once oil reserves are recognized by Kazakhstan regulatory bodies relating to recent Company drilling success from the Shoba-8 and Shoba-9 appraisal wells. Shoba will continue in the Trial Production phase until mid-2014, when the field is expected to transition into commercial production. Shoba production rates are forecast to peak at up to 1,500 barrels of oil per day during commercial production.



