Confectionary market of Kazakhstan to grow by 10-15% in 2012

Almaty. October 23. Kazakhstan Today - By the end of 2012 the Kazakhstan's confectionery market will grow by 10-15%.



According to Caspionet, the main buyers of cakes, sweets and chocolates are Kazakhstan people at the ages from 18 to 40 with an average monthly income of 60-100 thousand tenge. Experts say that chocolate is a leader among consumed products.



Kazakhstan producers are ready to compete. Every resident of Kazakhstan consumes an average of 12 kilograms of confectionery products per year. The main share of this market falls at sweets, cookies, and cakes. According to market research conducted by the "BISAM Central Asia" company, the main buyers of confectionery are Kazakhstan residents at the ages from 18 to 40 years, with an average monthly income of 60-100 thousand tenge.



"Bar chocolate is the most popular product but of course everything depends on people's capabilities. There are different layers of the population, who are able to buy cheap or expensive products. In general, chocolate has leading positions at the market. Additionally, residents of Kazakhstan love cookies. There is also steady increase in pastries consumption," said Aizhan Naurzgaliyeva, Deputy Director for Economy and Finance of Rakhat JSC.



Competition with foreign brands, mainly from Russia and Ukraine is noticeable at middle and low price segment. Some types of Russian sweets and chocolates are fighting for customers in the premium class. About five Kazakhstan companies have leading positions in manufacturing of cakes. Experts say that the emergence of the private network of coffee houses that offer visitors a pastry of own production has become another trend of the market. In general, experts say that the ratio of foreign and local products is estimated at 45% and 55% respectively.



"The consumption is growing. The amount of exported products is also increasing. There are some problems with the Customs Union, since sometimes the process of drawing up documents is very complex. In general, the export to Customs Union countries is increasing," Aizhan Naurzgaliyeva said.



Experts say that the peak sales falls at the fourth quarter. This is due to the upcoming New Year holidays. The corporate sector buys the major part of sweet products.



