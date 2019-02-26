Conoco's partners have 2 months to pre-empt ONGC stake buy

New Delhi. November 28. Kazakhstan Today - ConocoPhillips says it intends to sell its Kashagan stake to ONGC Videsh, ONGC's overseas investment arm, for about $5 billion. But existing partners in the Kashagan project - state-run KazMunaiGas, Italy's Eni, ExxonMobil Inpex Corp of Japan, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total- have the right of first refusal on the stake.



According to First Post Business, "ONGC Videsh Managing Director D.K. Sarraf told Reuters the Kazakhstan government has six months to approve the deal after the expiry of a 60-day period for partners to exercise their pre-emption rights."



"The deal has to be approved within 240 days," he said.



"Kashagan holds an estimated 30 billion barrels of oil-in-place, of which 8-12 billion are potentially recoverable. Start-up of the field has been delayed since 2005 due to cost overruns and disputes with authorities over taxes. First production is expected next year," the online edition reports.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.