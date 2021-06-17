Construction of longest bridge in Kazakhstan launched

Construction of the bridge over the Bukhtarma reservoir has begun in the Kurchum district of East Kazakhstan region, the press service of East Kazakhstan region’s governor reported.





A two-lane motorway bridge is being built on the section of a minimum width of an artificial reservoir near the village of Kuigan. Its length will be over 1.3 km. The project involves laying approaches from the Kurchum and Kokpekty districts. The construction contractor, OblShygysZhol LLP, must complete the work by 2024.





On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, on behalf of the President, construction of the bridge across the Bukhtarma reservoir begins. This is a very important, long-awaited event for the residents of the region. The project is of strategic importance. It will connect the border areas with the rest of the region, people and goods will be able to move more easily and faster," East Kazakhstan region’s governor Danial Akhmetov said at the capsule laying ceremony.





He added that the bridge will contribute to closer communication in society and an improvement in the life quality of the population in remote areas. In addition, it will open up new opportunities for further development of East Kazakhstan economy.





Currently, preparatory work is being carried out at the construction site. Dormitories for the bridge builders are being built, materials, special equipment and inventory are being delivered.













