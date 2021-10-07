Constructors addressed to Mamin because of prices for building materials

Images | yandex.ua
The gas price in Europe during the October 5 trade broke the record again and reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the data of the ICE exchange.
The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading, or 108.4 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).
On Tuesday, Gazprom told reporters that they expect a "cold and snowy winter" for the 2021-2022 heating season.
The level of gas in European gas storage facilities as of September 2021 is at a all time low. The gap in occupancy compared to last year is estimated at 20.5 bln cubic meters of gas, according to Gazprom.
If the average daily September injection rates remain unchanged by October 12, 2021, the storage facilities will have about 76 bln cubic meters of gas, according to the company calculations, which means that 28%, or 18.6 bln cubic meters, will remain unreplenished from 66.2 billion cubic meters, taken from European UGS facilities during the last heating season.
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev urged a national company to speed up construction of a gas processing plant in Mangistau region.
While addressing the session of the Government on Tuesday, Minister Mirzagaliyev stressed it is necessary to speed up construction of the new gas-processing plant in Zhanaozen.
He reminded that in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State the construction of the new gas-processing plant is planned in Zhanaozen.
This plant will be designed in line with the world standards with sour gas processing efficiency of 900 million cubic meters per year. In this context, KazMunaiGas company needs to speed up the implementation of the said project," the minister noted.
According to Mirzagaliyev, the project is aimed at the improvement of socioeconomic development of the region and ensuring its energy safety.
Ministers of OPEC+ countries resolved to continue scaling up oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in November at the meeting on October 4, the OPEC Secretariat said in its communique.
OPEC and non-OPEC countries "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels/day for the month of November 2021," the Secretariat said.
The countries also "reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021," according to the document.
The next ministerial meeting will be held on November 4, 2021, the Secretariat said.